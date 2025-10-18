Left Menu

7 illegal immigrants 'pushed back': Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-10-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 17:45 IST
7 illegal immigrants 'pushed back': Assam CM
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said seven illegal migrants have been ''pushed back'' to their native place.

He did not specify to which country they were sent back to, but the Assam government have been ''pushing back'' illegal immigrants to Bangladesh, with which it shares a border.

''As they say, Thala for a reason... As Diwali knocks on the door, we have cleaned our house and removed 7 unwanted elements, who have been PUSHED BACK to their origins,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

''This Swachhata Abhiyan will continue in the days and months to come. Time's up for all illegals,'' he added.

