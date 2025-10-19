Himachal Guv, CM, Deputy CM extend Diwali greetings

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday conveyed heartfelt greetings and good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, the governor wished for the good health, prosperity and well-being of citizens. He said Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil, of light over darkness and of knowledge over ignorance. ''On this day, lamps are lit not merely to brighten our homes but also to rekindle the eternal truth and moral values of life,'' he shared.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in his Diwali message, said the festival not only illuminates our households but also enlightens our hearts and society with the spirit of righteousness and collective goodwill. He appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with peace, unity and mutual respect and to contribute towards building a progressive and prosperous Himachal Pradesh, wishing happiness, prosperity and harmony for all on the auspicious occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said Diwali conveys the message of love, compassion and brotherhood. He urged people to mark the festival with a spirit of togetherness, so that the light of joy and hope spreads across every household and every life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)