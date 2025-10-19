Left Menu

Trump calls Colombian president 'a drug leader', vows end to payments

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:30 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called Colombian President Gustavo Petro an "illegal drug leader" and said the United States would cease "large scale payments and subsidies" to the South American nation.

"The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc," he said in a Truth Social post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

