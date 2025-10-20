Bolivia Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins presidential runoff, early official count shows
Centrist candidate Rodrigo Paz leads conservative Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga in Bolivia's presidential runoff election, according an early official count shared by Bolivia's electoral tribunal, which said the lead is irreversible.
Paz won 54.53% of the vote to Quiroga's 45.47%, according to early official results.
