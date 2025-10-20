Political Drama Unfolds: Jyoti Singh Files Nomination Amid Marital Discord

Jyoti Singh, estranged wife of Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh, has entered the political arena by filing her nomination as an Independent candidate from Bihar's Karakat assembly seat. While speculations float about her potential alliance with Jan Suraaj, led by Prashant Kishor, she moves forward amid personal controversies.

The couple's marital discord recently came to prominence when Jyoti made allegations of harassment after visiting Pawan at his Lucknow residence. Despite her emotional social media plea, Pawan Singh refuted the accusations, emphasizing that police presence was preventative and not called upon by him.

Pawan Singh, a noted figure in Bhojpuri cinema, announced his decision to abstain from the upcoming assembly polls. He clarified his commitment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and expressed his ongoing allegiance. Despite representing the Karakat seat in previous Lok Sabha elections, he dismisses intentions to run again this cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)