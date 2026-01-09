Left Menu

Independent Candidates Rally Behind Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Seventeen independent candidates from the Latur Municipal Corporation polls have joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, including some former BJP members. The event took place in Mumbai with Deputy Chief Minister Shinde present. Latur civic polls are scheduled for January 15, with vote counting on January 16.

Seventeen independent candidates participating in the Latur Municipal Corporation elections have officially joined the Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde's leadership.

This political maneuvering unfolded in Mumbai, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcoming them to the party early Friday morning.

The new members include previous BJP affiliates like Shrikant Ranjankar and Manoj Joshi. The Latur civic elections are slated for January 15, with the results to be announced the following day.

