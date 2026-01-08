Left Menu

Gauri Lankesh murder case accused contesting Jalna civic polls as independent candidate

However, following an outcry, Shinde kept his induction into the party in abeyance.Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on September 5, 2017, a murder that made national headlines, triggering a fierce debate over liberalism, secularism and communalism in the backdrop of the political change in the country since 2014.Pangarkar was a member of the Jalna municipal council from the undivided Shiv Sena between 2001 and 2006.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:11 IST
Gauri Lankesh murder case accused contesting Jalna civic polls as independent candidate
  • Country:
  • India

An accused in the sensational murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh is contesting the January 15 Jalna Municipal Corporation polls in Maharashtra as an independent candidate.

Shrikant Pangarkar is in the fray from ward 13. His opponents are candidates from the BJP and several other parties, though the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has not fielded a contestant. Incidentally, ahead of the November 2024 assembly elections, Pangarkar had joined the Shiv Sena. However, following an outcry, Shinde kept his induction into the party in abeyance.

Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on September 5, 2017, a murder that made national headlines, triggering a fierce debate over liberalism, secularism and communalism in the backdrop of the political change in the country since 2014.

Pangarkar was a member of the Jalna municipal council from the undivided Shiv Sena between 2001 and 2006. He joined the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti after the Shiv Sena denied him a ticket in 2011.

He was also arrested in August 2018 by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the seizure of crude bombs and weapons from different parts of the state. Pangarkar was booked under the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the time.

He was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024 in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
1.13 crore DWCRA women borrow Rs 47,000 cr from banks during FY25: Andhra CM

1.13 crore DWCRA women borrow Rs 47,000 cr from banks during FY25: Andhra CM

 India
2
3.9-magnitude quake hits Assam

3.9-magnitude quake hits Assam

 India
3
Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv

 India
4
US October trade deficit lowest since 2009 as imports decline

US October trade deficit lowest since 2009 as imports decline

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026