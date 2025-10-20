Alassane Ouattara’s Political Journey: From Exclusion to Dominance

Alassane Ouattara's ascent to the presidency of Ivory Coast was punctuated by significant challenges, including disqualification from elections and a civil war. However, since assuming office in 2011, he has enjoyed landslide re-election victories.

His leadership is credited with economic advances and infrastructure projects, contributing to voter satisfaction according to supporters. Critics, however, argue that restrictions on political freedoms have skewed the democratic process. Despite being excluded due to legal technicalities, his main political rivals remain sidelined.

With an eye on the future, Ouattara aims to elevate Ivory Coast to middle-income status by 2030, though internal party divisions pose difficulties for his succession planning.

