Coalition of the Willing Meets: Zelenskiy Strengthens Ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to attend a crucial meeting in London with the 'coalition of the willing,' aimed at bolstering support against Russia. This alliance, led by France and Britain, seeks to define military contributions. Recently, Zelenskiy secured new air defense systems despite tensions with Trump.

Updated: 20-10-2025 21:33 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is slated to attend a significant meeting with the 'coalition of the willing' in London, as he seeks to galvanize support for Ukraine's defense against Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the upcoming meeting, which will be both virtual and in-person.

Initiated by France and Britain in February, the coalition has been in ongoing discussions to devise strategic military plans to aid Ukraine. The primary focus is to deter any potential Russian aggression and solidify a truce. This meeting marks the latest effort to reinforce military backing for Kyiv.

Recently, Zelenskiy described his interaction with President Donald Trump as fruitful, noting progress on securing new air defense systems. This positive outlook contrasts reports of a tense exchange with Trump at the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

