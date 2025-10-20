Coalition of the Willing Meets: Zelenskiy Strengthens Ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is slated to attend a significant meeting with the 'coalition of the willing' in London, as he seeks to galvanize support for Ukraine's defense against Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the upcoming meeting, which will be both virtual and in-person.

Initiated by France and Britain in February, the coalition has been in ongoing discussions to devise strategic military plans to aid Ukraine. The primary focus is to deter any potential Russian aggression and solidify a truce. This meeting marks the latest effort to reinforce military backing for Kyiv.

Recently, Zelenskiy described his interaction with President Donald Trump as fruitful, noting progress on securing new air defense systems. This positive outlook contrasts reports of a tense exchange with Trump at the White House.

