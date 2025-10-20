Political Arrests Shake Bihar Elections: A Rise in Assertive Opposition

On Monday, RJD candidate Satendra Sah was taken into custody immediately following his nomination for the Sasaram assembly seat, according to officials.

Police reported that Sah's arrest was linked to a pending non-bailable warrant issued by Jharkhand authorities. His supporters were caught off-guard by the sudden legal action.

The incident marks the third arrest of INDIA bloc candidates under similar circumstances. CPI(ML) Liberation has condemned the arrests, accusing NDA leaders of politically driven repression amid Bihar's impending elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)