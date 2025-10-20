Political Arrests Shake Bihar Elections: A Rise in Assertive Opposition
RJD candidate Satendra Sah was arrested after filing his nomination for the Sasaram assembly seat, under a non-bailable warrant by Jharkhand Police. Similar arrests of other INDIA bloc candidates raise concerns of politically motivated actions. CPI(ML) Liberation condemned these arrests, alleging intimidation by NDA leaders.
20-10-2025
On Monday, RJD candidate Satendra Sah was taken into custody immediately following his nomination for the Sasaram assembly seat, according to officials.
Police reported that Sah's arrest was linked to a pending non-bailable warrant issued by Jharkhand authorities. His supporters were caught off-guard by the sudden legal action.
The incident marks the third arrest of INDIA bloc candidates under similar circumstances. CPI(ML) Liberation has condemned the arrests, accusing NDA leaders of politically driven repression amid Bihar's impending elections.
