Bihar Polls: Kushwaha Dismisses Kishor's Challenge, Firm on NDA-Mahagathbandhan Clash

With the Bihar assembly elections fast approaching, the political landscape appears locked in a standoff between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan, according to Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha. In a recent interview, Kushwaha downplayed any significant threat from Prashant Kishor's newly established Jan Suraaj party.

Kushwaha remarked, 'I don't see Jan Suraaj anywhere... In the battle of Bihar, on one side there is NDA, and on the other side Mahagathbandhan,' countering Kishor's claims that his party would emerge as the primary challenger to the NDA. He also critiqued the Mahagathbandhan, labeling it an alliance formed on 'selfish grounds' with little regard for the public's interests.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha, aligned with the NDA, fielded candidates across six seats, including former MLC Rameshwar Kumar Mahto in Bajpatti. As anticipation builds towards the November 6 and 11 polling dates, Kushwaha's comments set the stage for an intense political showdown leading up to the results announcement on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)