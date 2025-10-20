Left Menu

Bihar Polls: Kushwaha Dismisses Kishor's Challenge, Firm on NDA-Mahagathbandhan Clash

RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha downplayed the political challenge posed by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, affirming that the Bihar elections remain a contest primarily between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan. Dismissing Kishor's claims, Kushwaha criticized the Mahagathbandhan as an alliance driven by self-interest rather than public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 22:32 IST
Bihar Polls: Kushwaha Dismisses Kishor's Challenge, Firm on NDA-Mahagathbandhan Clash
Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Bihar assembly elections fast approaching, the political landscape appears locked in a standoff between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan, according to Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha. In a recent interview, Kushwaha downplayed any significant threat from Prashant Kishor's newly established Jan Suraaj party.

Kushwaha remarked, 'I don't see Jan Suraaj anywhere... In the battle of Bihar, on one side there is NDA, and on the other side Mahagathbandhan,' countering Kishor's claims that his party would emerge as the primary challenger to the NDA. He also critiqued the Mahagathbandhan, labeling it an alliance formed on 'selfish grounds' with little regard for the public's interests.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha, aligned with the NDA, fielded candidates across six seats, including former MLC Rameshwar Kumar Mahto in Bajpatti. As anticipation builds towards the November 6 and 11 polling dates, Kushwaha's comments set the stage for an intense political showdown leading up to the results announcement on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025