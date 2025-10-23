New Leadership: Quirno Takes the Helm as Argentina's Foreign Minister

In a significant move by Argentine President Javier Milei, Finance Secretary Pablo Quirno has been appointed as the new foreign minister, taking over from Gerardo Werthein. The announcement came on Thursday, following Werthein's resignation after a year in the position.

The president's office expressed confidence in Quirno's ability to foster closer collaboration between the foreign ministry and the economy ministry. This strategic move aims to enhance the government's pro-market policies.

Quirno is also expected to support President Milei's ongoing 'cultural battle' to uphold Western values while building and strengthening international alliances, aligning with the administration's foreign policy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)