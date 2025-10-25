Ontario Presses Pause on Reagan Ad Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a temporary halt to a Ronald Reagan-themed ad campaign that influenced President Donald Trump to halt trade negotiations with Canada. The ads, highlighting Reagan's anti-tariff stance, will air over the weekend and pause on Monday, facilitating the resumption of talks.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a pause on the Ronald Reagan-themed advertising campaign that led U.S. President Donald Trump to temporarily cease trade discussions with Canada. Ford's decision aims to de-escalate tensions and is set to take effect on Monday.
The controversial advertisements feature Ronald Reagan, the former Republican U.S. president, expressing views against tariffs, which he claimed result in trade wars and economic turmoil. These ads are set to run over the coming weekend, coinciding with the World Series broadcast, Ford confirmed.
"In speaking with Prime Minister (Mark) Carney, Ontario will pause its U.S. advertising campaign effective Monday to facilitate the recommencement of trade negotiations," Ford stated. This move seeks to mend diplomatic ties and progress towards a mutually beneficial trade agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S.-China Trade Talks: A High-Stakes Showdown
Trump's High-Stakes Asian Tour: Trade Talks, Diplomacy, and Strategic Meetings
Canada vs. U.S. Tariffs: The Trade Talk Saga Continues
Ontario Premier Ford will pull ad that prompted US President Donald Trump to end trade talks with Canada, reports AP.
Hope Amid Tariffs: US Signals Possible Thaw in China Trade Relations