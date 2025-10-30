AI Chip Export Controversy: U.S. Faces Decision on Nvidia Sales to China

A leading Republican figure in Congress has compared the sale of Nvidia's top AI chips to China to providing Iran with weapons-grade uranium. Such a sale would diminish America's technological edge in artificial intelligence, warned John Moolenaar, Chair of the House Select Committee on China, via a post on X.

This comment followed President Donald Trump's hint that he might permit Nvidia to sell a scaled-down version of its Blackwell chip to the Chinese market. Critics argue this could nullify existing U.S. export restrictions aimed at preventing Chinese military advancements via American technology.

Despite the ongoing discussion, with Democrats urging restraint, a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is on the horizon. Trump's suggestion that a modified chip sale might proceed has stirred controversy, with experts warning such a move could effectively end current U.S. AI chip export controls.