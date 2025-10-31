Left Menu

TMC's 'Acid Test': Battling 'Silent Rigging' in West Bengal's Voter Revision

The TMC is mobilizing its workforce in West Bengal to combat alleged manipulation of electoral rolls by the BJP. Party leader Abhishek Banerjee urges vigilance during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Multiple voter assistance camps will be set up across the state to protect voter rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued a call to its members to vigilantly monitor Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) amidst the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, suspecting the BJP of manipulating the process. Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary, warned that leaving BLOs unattended could contribute to unfair deletions from voter lists.

During a virtual meeting with nearly 18,000 party functionaries, Banerjee emphasized maintaining constant vigilance, accusing the BJP of attempting to manipulate the rolls before the 2026 Assembly elections. He urged party workers to ensure no eligible voter's name is unfairly removed and proposed both legal and political actions against what the TMC termed 'Silent Invisible Rigging.'

Plans are underway to establish 6,200 voter assistance camps across West Bengal. These camps aim to assist citizens in verifying their voter registration details and submitting any claims or objections. The TMC's proactive strategy highlights the party's dedication to safeguarding democratic processes in the face of alleged electoral malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

