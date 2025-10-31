Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik to Boost BJD Campaign in Nuapada: A Crucial By-election

BJD President Naveen Patnaik announced his plan to visit Nuapada assembly constituency to campaign for candidate Snehangini Chhuria in the upcoming bypolls. Patnaik's visit aims to energize supporters, as the constituency prepares for a triangular contest between BJD, BJP, and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:56 IST
Naveen Patnaik to Boost BJD Campaign in Nuapada: A Crucial By-election
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president, announced his upcoming visit to the Nuapada assembly constituency to support the party's candidate, Snehangini Chhuria, ahead of the bypoll on November 11.

In a video message, Patnaik addressed the people of Komna block in their native Sambalpuri dialect, expressing his commitment to meet and speak with them. The visit is planned for November 3, with potential follow-up visits, aiming to generate enthusiasm among voters.

Nuapada's by-election sees a fierce contest with candidates from BJD, BJP, and Congress. The election follows the demise of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia, with his son Jay contesting for BJP, adding personal stakes to the political battle.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025