Naveen Patnaik to Boost BJD Campaign in Nuapada: A Crucial By-election

Naveen Patnaik, leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president, announced his upcoming visit to the Nuapada assembly constituency to support the party's candidate, Snehangini Chhuria, ahead of the bypoll on November 11.

In a video message, Patnaik addressed the people of Komna block in their native Sambalpuri dialect, expressing his commitment to meet and speak with them. The visit is planned for November 3, with potential follow-up visits, aiming to generate enthusiasm among voters.

Nuapada's by-election sees a fierce contest with candidates from BJD, BJP, and Congress. The election follows the demise of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia, with his son Jay contesting for BJP, adding personal stakes to the political battle.