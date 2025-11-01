RSS Chief Defends Organization Against Ban Calls Amid Political Tensions
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale defended the organization against calls for its ban at an all-India executive meeting. He emphasized the need for valid reasons before any ban and criticized political motives behind such demands. Discussions did not involve state elections but focused on broader social awareness issues.
- Country:
- India
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale addressed a press conference, firmly stating that the organization cannot be banned based on mere wishes and emphasized learning from historical attempts made in this regard.
Hosabale's remarks came in response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's assertion that the RSS should be banned. He pointed out that past bans failed due to a lack of valid reasons and emphasized the organization's continuing growth and societal acceptance.
Discussing social and political issues, Hosabale clarified that the RSS meeting did not focus on Bihar or West Bengal elections. Instead, the emphasis was on encouraging larger voter participation based on national issues. Hosabale also commented on the National Register of Citizens, advocating for its timely updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
