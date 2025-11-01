The Art of Asking: Reviving Political Dialogue in Kashmir

At a recent event in Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah humorously noted a local political culture lacking in dialogue between politicians and the public. He highlighted a stark contrast with Jammu, where politicians receive more straightforward responses from the audience.

Abdullah recounted the tendency to avoid posing questions to the public, reflecting on years of separatist sentiments that have influenced public discourse. In his speech about infrastructure, Abdullah jabbed at the unpredictability of audience reactions in Kashmir compared to the candidness found in Jammu.

Encouragingly, Abdullah acknowledged a budding change in this trend, as both politicians and the populace begin to cultivate a more interactive dialogue. He indicated optimism for the gradual fruitfulness of newfound engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)