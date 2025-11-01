Left Menu

The Art of Asking: Reviving Political Dialogue in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlights the lack of interactive dialogue between politicians and the public in Kashmir. While Jammu politicians receive straightforward responses, the culture in Kashmir is less clear-cut. Abdullah humorously reflects on past separatist sentiments and suggests a gradual shift towards active public engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event in Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah humorously noted a local political culture lacking in dialogue between politicians and the public. He highlighted a stark contrast with Jammu, where politicians receive more straightforward responses from the audience.

Abdullah recounted the tendency to avoid posing questions to the public, reflecting on years of separatist sentiments that have influenced public discourse. In his speech about infrastructure, Abdullah jabbed at the unpredictability of audience reactions in Kashmir compared to the candidness found in Jammu.

Encouragingly, Abdullah acknowledged a budding change in this trend, as both politicians and the populace begin to cultivate a more interactive dialogue. He indicated optimism for the gradual fruitfulness of newfound engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

