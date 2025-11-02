The Jeffrey Epstein case has taken another dramatic turn as members of a U.S. congressional committee push for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to provide testimony regarding his links with the infamous financier and sex offender. According to a report by the BBC, the scrutiny of Windsor has grown more intense following recent decisive actions by King Charles.

This past Thursday, King Charles stripped Andrew of the title of prince and removed him from his residence near Windsor Castle. This decision came amid increasing public controversy over Andrew's connections to Epstein, despite his continued denial of any allegations. Buckingham Palace issued a statement indicating these actions were a necessary response to the enduring negative headlines surrounding Andrew.

The U.S. congressional interest in Andrew's testimony is particularly driven by Thursday's expression of support for abuse victims. Several Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee have emphasized the importance of his testimony, with calls led by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who urged Andrew to voluntarily appear before the Congress to contribute to both justice and prevention efforts. Opinions similarly echoed from UK officials, with suggestions for Andrew to testify even remotely if needed.

