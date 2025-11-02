Left Menu

Pressure Mounts on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Amid Epstein Inquiry

U.S. congress members urge Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to testify about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Recent actions by King Charles have intensified these calls. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are particularly keen on hearing Andrew's insights, aiming to ensure justice and prevent future misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 02:39 IST
Pressure Mounts on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Amid Epstein Inquiry

The Jeffrey Epstein case has taken another dramatic turn as members of a U.S. congressional committee push for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to provide testimony regarding his links with the infamous financier and sex offender. According to a report by the BBC, the scrutiny of Windsor has grown more intense following recent decisive actions by King Charles.

This past Thursday, King Charles stripped Andrew of the title of prince and removed him from his residence near Windsor Castle. This decision came amid increasing public controversy over Andrew's connections to Epstein, despite his continued denial of any allegations. Buckingham Palace issued a statement indicating these actions were a necessary response to the enduring negative headlines surrounding Andrew.

The U.S. congressional interest in Andrew's testimony is particularly driven by Thursday's expression of support for abuse victims. Several Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee have emphasized the importance of his testimony, with calls led by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who urged Andrew to voluntarily appear before the Congress to contribute to both justice and prevention efforts. Opinions similarly echoed from UK officials, with suggestions for Andrew to testify even remotely if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025