Tejashwi Yadav's Leadership: A New Era for Bihar Politics

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed optimism about the INDIA bloc forming a government in Bihar under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, aiming to curb out-migration and challenge BJP's hold.

Addressing a rally in Chhapra, Akhilesh emphasized Bihar's role as a political saviour, urging voters to protect politics from looming threats.

He criticized the BJP for rising unemployment and inflation, accusing NDA leaders of misusing GST events for celebration while failing to address economic issues faced by Bihari citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)