Tejashwi Yadav's Leadership: A New Era for Bihar Politics

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, expressed confidence in Tejashwi Yadav's leadership to curb out-migration in Bihar and challenge BJP's dominance. Speaking at a rally, he highlighted the potential for the INDIA bloc's government to address unemployment, inflation, and build infrastructure in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed optimism about the INDIA bloc forming a government in Bihar under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, aiming to curb out-migration and challenge BJP's hold.

Addressing a rally in Chhapra, Akhilesh emphasized Bihar's role as a political saviour, urging voters to protect politics from looming threats.

He criticized the BJP for rising unemployment and inflation, accusing NDA leaders of misusing GST events for celebration while failing to address economic issues faced by Bihari citizens.

