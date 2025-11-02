Tejashwi Yadav's Leadership: A New Era for Bihar Politics
Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, expressed confidence in Tejashwi Yadav's leadership to curb out-migration in Bihar and challenge BJP's dominance. Speaking at a rally, he highlighted the potential for the INDIA bloc's government to address unemployment, inflation, and build infrastructure in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhapra | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed optimism about the INDIA bloc forming a government in Bihar under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, aiming to curb out-migration and challenge BJP's hold.
Addressing a rally in Chhapra, Akhilesh emphasized Bihar's role as a political saviour, urging voters to protect politics from looming threats.
He criticized the BJP for rising unemployment and inflation, accusing NDA leaders of misusing GST events for celebration while failing to address economic issues faced by Bihari citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Contentious Allegations: BJP MLA Hansraj Facing Heat in Chamba
Political Clash in Ghatsila: JMM vs BJP and the Infiltration Debate
Controversy Unfolds Over NCW's Involvement in BJP's Health Camp
Civil Society Platform Accuses BJP of Misusing Voter Roll Revision in West Bengal
Yamuna Pollution Battle Heats Up Between AAP and BJP in Delhi