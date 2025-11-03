Sovan Chatterjee's Political Reunion: Resurgence of TMC Old Guard
Sovan Chatterjee, former Kolkata mayor, has rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with his partner Baisakhi Bandopadhyay after seven years. This return marks a significant political homecoming, potentially boosting TMC ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Chatterjee left TMC in 2018 and briefly joined the BJP amid controversies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Sovan Chatterjee, the former mayor of Kolkata, made a significant return to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, reuniting with Mamata Banerjee's party after a seven-year hiatus.
Rejoining alongside his partner Baisakhi Bandopadhyay, Chatterjee's comeback has sparked discussions about the TMC's strategy to strengthen its political base with the 2026 Assembly elections in focus.
Chatterjee's exit from TMC in 2018 led to a short-lived stint with the BJP, fraught with internal disputes. His latest move marks a strategic consolidation of TMC's leadership as he commits to working again under Mamata Banerjee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Slams EC and BJP Over Voter Disenfranchisement Concerns in West Bengal
Sovan Chatterjee's Political Homecoming: A TMC Revival Story
BJP's Dilip Ghosh Criticizes TMC Amid SIR Controversy in West Bengal
TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of Threatening Electoral Officers
Border Battleground: BJP vs TMC on India-Bangladesh Fence