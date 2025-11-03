Left Menu

Sovan Chatterjee's Political Reunion: Resurgence of TMC Old Guard

Sovan Chatterjee, former Kolkata mayor, has rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with his partner Baisakhi Bandopadhyay after seven years. This return marks a significant political homecoming, potentially boosting TMC ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Chatterjee left TMC in 2018 and briefly joined the BJP amid controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:24 IST
Sovan Chatterjee's Political Reunion: Resurgence of TMC Old Guard
  • Country:
  • India

Sovan Chatterjee, the former mayor of Kolkata, made a significant return to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, reuniting with Mamata Banerjee's party after a seven-year hiatus.

Rejoining alongside his partner Baisakhi Bandopadhyay, Chatterjee's comeback has sparked discussions about the TMC's strategy to strengthen its political base with the 2026 Assembly elections in focus.

Chatterjee's exit from TMC in 2018 led to a short-lived stint with the BJP, fraught with internal disputes. His latest move marks a strategic consolidation of TMC's leadership as he commits to working again under Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025