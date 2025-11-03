Sovan Chatterjee's Political Reunion: Resurgence of TMC Old Guard

Sovan Chatterjee, the former mayor of Kolkata, made a significant return to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, reuniting with Mamata Banerjee's party after a seven-year hiatus.

Rejoining alongside his partner Baisakhi Bandopadhyay, Chatterjee's comeback has sparked discussions about the TMC's strategy to strengthen its political base with the 2026 Assembly elections in focus.

Chatterjee's exit from TMC in 2018 led to a short-lived stint with the BJP, fraught with internal disputes. His latest move marks a strategic consolidation of TMC's leadership as he commits to working again under Mamata Banerjee.

