Triumphant Return: Omar Abdullah Revives Historic Darbar Move, Reuniting Jammu's Spirit

Jammu, overwhelmed with celebration, greeted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as he revived the traditional 'Darbar Move', marking its return after four long years. The historic shift of government offices from Srinagar to Jammu underscores not just administrative necessity, but the deep emotional ties binding the regions together.

Abdullah's decision to revive the centuries-old practice has ignited a sense of euphoria in Jammu. Electing to walk to the Civil Secretariat, Abdullah was met with flower showers and drumbeats, symbolizing public approval of his government's move. His gesture, fulfilling a key electoral promise, resonates with the local sentiment.

Despite previous fiscal arguments cited for its halt, the Darbar Move's significance eclipses monetary considerations. Local businesses and citizens see its revival as a victory for regional unity, with the chief minister highlighting the symbolic bond it restores between Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)