Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Omar Abdullah Revives Historic Darbar Move, Reuniting Jammu's Spirit

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's revives the centuries-old Darbar Move, shifting government operations to Jammu, greeted by jubilant crowds. The tradition, paused since 2021 for fiscal reasons, signifies regional unity, drawing widespread public and business community support. Abdullah emphasizes sentiment over savings as a key driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:18 IST
Triumphant Return: Omar Abdullah Revives Historic Darbar Move, Reuniting Jammu's Spirit
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu, overwhelmed with celebration, greeted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as he revived the traditional 'Darbar Move', marking its return after four long years. The historic shift of government offices from Srinagar to Jammu underscores not just administrative necessity, but the deep emotional ties binding the regions together.

Abdullah's decision to revive the centuries-old practice has ignited a sense of euphoria in Jammu. Electing to walk to the Civil Secretariat, Abdullah was met with flower showers and drumbeats, symbolizing public approval of his government's move. His gesture, fulfilling a key electoral promise, resonates with the local sentiment.

Despite previous fiscal arguments cited for its halt, the Darbar Move's significance eclipses monetary considerations. Local businesses and citizens see its revival as a victory for regional unity, with the chief minister highlighting the symbolic bond it restores between Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025