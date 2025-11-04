Bettiah Battleground: Renu Devi vs. Washi Ahmad in High-Stakes Bihar Election

With just days left before the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, the Bettiah Assembly seat in the Pashchim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency is emerging as a focal point. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former Deputy Chief Minister, Renu Devi, represents the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while Washi Ahmad champions the Mahagathbandhan's cause. Although Anil Kumar Singh from Jan Suraaj is a contender, the spotlight remains on Devi and Ahmad.

Bettiah, a bustling hub known for its brass and metalware industries, faces pressing issues such as poor infrastructure and rampant unemployment. This North Bihar constituency, prone to flooding, is contending with inadequate roads and drainage systems, which remain core campaign issues for its residents.

Although home to a sizable Muslim community, the Mahagathbandhan's influence may wane due to Washi Ahmad's lower recognition. Renu Devi, a formidable figure, has a history of electoral success here, having secured wins from 2000 to 2010, while suffering a notable defeat in 2015. She claimed victory once more in 2020, reclaiming her seat from Congress's Madan Mohan Tiwari.

The 2010 election witnessed Devi defeating Independent Anil Kumar Jha by a commanding margin, emphasizing her political resilience. However, the 2015 election saw her barely edged out by Congress's Tiwari. Reaffirming her stronghold in 2020, Devi swept back into power with a significant majority over Tiwari.

Campaigning for the first phase of Bihar's 243-seat Assembly, culminating on Tuesday evening, sets the stage for an electrifying second phase. With voting scheduled for November 6 and 11, the political landscape of the region hangs in balance, pending the final count on November 14. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)