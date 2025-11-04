Veteran Politician H Y Meti's Legacy Lives On

Veteran Karnataka Congress MLA H Y Meti, representing Bagalkote, passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital. Sources from both the party and hospital confirmed the news.

Meti, aged 79, succumbed to breathing problems and age-related health issues. As a pivotal figure in Karnataka's political landscape, Meti's career included roles such as Forest Minister and Excise Minister in the Congress government.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging Meti's contributions to public life as significant and expressing that his passing has left the society poorer. Meti's last rites will be performed in Bagalkote on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)