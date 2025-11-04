Left Menu

Veteran Politician H Y Meti's Legacy Lives On

H Y Meti, a respected Karnataka Congress MLA from Bagalkote, passed away at 79 due to health issues. Known for his pro-people politics, Meti served in various ministerial roles throughout his career. His demise is a significant loss for the community and Karnataka's political landscape.

Veteran Karnataka Congress MLA H Y Meti, representing Bagalkote, passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital. Sources from both the party and hospital confirmed the news.

Meti, aged 79, succumbed to breathing problems and age-related health issues. As a pivotal figure in Karnataka's political landscape, Meti's career included roles such as Forest Minister and Excise Minister in the Congress government.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging Meti's contributions to public life as significant and expressing that his passing has left the society poorer. Meti's last rites will be performed in Bagalkote on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

