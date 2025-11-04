Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit: A March Meeting in Sight?
South Korea's National Intelligence Service suggests a high likelihood of a U.S.-North Korea summit next year, potentially in March. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing outreach to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Prior summits in 2018 and 2019 ended without concrete denuclearization agreements.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has indicated that a summit between North Korea and the United States is highly likely, potentially occurring in March of next year. The revelation came through lawmaker Park Sun-won following a parliamentary audit.
President Donald Trump has consistently pushed for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with efforts highlighted during his visit to South Korea last week. While Trump is eager for talks, Kim has not yet responded to his proposals.
Despite past negotiations failing over North Korea's nuclear weapons program, hopes for renewed dialogue persist. Meanwhile, Kim's teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, remains in the background as a potential successor.
