Left Menu

Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit: A March Meeting in Sight?

South Korea's National Intelligence Service suggests a high likelihood of a U.S.-North Korea summit next year, potentially in March. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing outreach to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Prior summits in 2018 and 2019 ended without concrete denuclearization agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:55 IST
Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit: A March Meeting in Sight?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has indicated that a summit between North Korea and the United States is highly likely, potentially occurring in March of next year. The revelation came through lawmaker Park Sun-won following a parliamentary audit.

President Donald Trump has consistently pushed for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with efforts highlighted during his visit to South Korea last week. While Trump is eager for talks, Kim has not yet responded to his proposals.

Despite past negotiations failing over North Korea's nuclear weapons program, hopes for renewed dialogue persist. Meanwhile, Kim's teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, remains in the background as a potential successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025