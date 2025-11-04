Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit: A March Meeting in Sight?

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has indicated that a summit between North Korea and the United States is highly likely, potentially occurring in March of next year. The revelation came through lawmaker Park Sun-won following a parliamentary audit.

President Donald Trump has consistently pushed for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with efforts highlighted during his visit to South Korea last week. While Trump is eager for talks, Kim has not yet responded to his proposals.

Despite past negotiations failing over North Korea's nuclear weapons program, hopes for renewed dialogue persist. Meanwhile, Kim's teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, remains in the background as a potential successor.

