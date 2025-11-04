Prime Minister Takaichi's Diplomatic Balancing Act

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has made an impactful diplomatic debut, earning commendation in parliament for hosting US President Donald Trump. However, opposition leader Yoshihiko Noda criticized her approach, accusing her of excessive flattery, particularly regarding her intent to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Takaichi's engagement with Trump follows soon after assuming office as Japan's first female leader. Though appreciations flowed, Noda's criticism was pointed due to Trump's controversial remarks about resuming nuclear testing. This contention reflects Japan's historical sensitivities.

Despite potential diplomatic strains with China and South Korea, Takaichi aims to foster stable relations, evidenced by talks with their leaders. Although her domestic support remains high, her party's coalition faces challenges due to a lack of parliamentary majority. Her administration is actively addressing foreign investment and economic growth issues.