JNU Elections: A Vibrant Festival of Democracy

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union elections saw a 67% voter turnout. The competition is between the Left Unity and RSS-affiliated ABVP. Key issues include performance, nationalism, inclusion, and student welfare. Students eagerly participated, viewing the election as a reflection of ideological undercurrents impacting the campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:22 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union election saw a vibrant atmosphere as 67% of the students cast their votes. This turnout marked a slight decrease from last year's 70%, yet it still showed robust engagement among students eager to influence their university's future.

The competition featured candidates from the Left Unity, comprising various left-leaning student groups, and the RSS-affiliated ABVP, with both sides campaigning fiercely on key themes such as nationalism and student welfare. The polls are seen as a bellwether for national ideological trends.

Voters, especially first-timers, participated with zeal, describing the experience as a festival of democracy. As candidates awaited the November 6 results, the student body remains divided on longstanding issues, from resource shortages to university governance, calling for a closer focus on local concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

