Lula and Trump: Climate Talks and Trade Tensions
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva plans to call U.S. President Donald Trump again if their countries' negotiations stall by the end of the COP30 climate conference in Brazil. Lula seeks to resolve trade tensions, with Vice President Alckmin and Finance Minister Haddad ready for talks.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced on Tuesday an intent to reach out to U.S. President Donald Trump if the bilateral discussions between their nations do not advance by the close of COP30, a United Nations climate conference hosted in Brazil this month.
Lula and Trump recently met in Malaysia to address economic strains, notably the U.S. tariff hikes on Brazilian imports set at 50%. Lula expressed optimism post-meeting about reaching a deal, stressing the urgency for negotiators to commence dialogue soon.
Lula mentioned that Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad are poised for further negotiations and could journey to the U.S. should it prove necessary. The leftist leader vowed to contact Trump once more if an engagement isn't arranged by COP30's conclusion.
