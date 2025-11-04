Bihar Battle: Renu Devi Rebuts Kharge's Remarks as Election Tensions Mount

In the escalating political landscape of Bihar, BJP candidate from Bettiah, Renu Devi, has critiqued Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent statements. Kharge suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi might prioritize his 'disciples' over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar—a notion Renu Devi firmly rejects, emphasizing the strong alliance between Modi and Kumar.

Renu Devi, a significant figure in the constituency for over a decade, has rebounded from a 2015 defeat to secure her position in 2020. Her latest victory, a testament to her sustained influence, saw her defeating Congress's Madan Mohan Tiwari once more, underscoring her political resilience.

Kharge, addressing Bihar's electorate, criticized BJP's discourse on 'jungle raj,' arguing that Mahagathbandhan, not the current government, will bring change. Meanwhile, PM Modi has accused the opposition of harboring corruption, as Bihar prepares for its upcoming elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.

