Left Menu

Bihar Battle: Renu Devi Rebuts Kharge's Remarks as Election Tensions Mount

BJP's Renu Devi challenges Congress President Kharge's comments about PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar's ties in Bihar. Kharge criticizes the BJP, asserting Mahagathbandhan's potential to form the government. Meanwhile, Bihar's election campaigns heat up with voting soon to take place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:25 IST
Bihar Battle: Renu Devi Rebuts Kharge's Remarks as Election Tensions Mount
BJP candidate from Bettiah Assembly Constituency Renu Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the escalating political landscape of Bihar, BJP candidate from Bettiah, Renu Devi, has critiqued Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent statements. Kharge suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi might prioritize his 'disciples' over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar—a notion Renu Devi firmly rejects, emphasizing the strong alliance between Modi and Kumar.

Renu Devi, a significant figure in the constituency for over a decade, has rebounded from a 2015 defeat to secure her position in 2020. Her latest victory, a testament to her sustained influence, saw her defeating Congress's Madan Mohan Tiwari once more, underscoring her political resilience.

Kharge, addressing Bihar's electorate, criticized BJP's discourse on 'jungle raj,' arguing that Mahagathbandhan, not the current government, will bring change. Meanwhile, PM Modi has accused the opposition of harboring corruption, as Bihar prepares for its upcoming elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

 Global
2
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global
3
Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

 Global
4
U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025