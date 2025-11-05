Turbulence at the FBI: Director Patel Under Fire for Erratic Firings

In a series of controversial moves, FBI Director Kash Patel has come under fire after the bureau engaged in a bizarre pattern of firing, reinstating, and re-firing multiple agents. These agents were primarily involved in investigations targeting former President Donald Trump and his affiliates.

The FBI Agents Association accused Patel of launching an erratic and arbitrary campaign of retribution. The turmoil began last week when at least two agents connected to Special Counsel Jack Smith's 'Arctic Frost' investigation into Trump's actions regarding the 2020 election were let go.

Further complicating matters, four additional agents, involved in cases related to the January 6 Capitol attack, were terminated, reinstated, and then fired again within a short span. Meanwhile, attorney Jeanine Pirro sought to intervene, trying to reverse some terminations mid-investigation.