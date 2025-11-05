Left Menu

Turbulence at the FBI: Director Patel Under Fire for Erratic Firings

The FBI Agents Association criticized Director Kash Patel for allegedly arbitrary firings of agents involved in investigations concerning former President Trump. Numerous agents were reportedly fired, reinstated, and then terminated again. Washington's U.S. Attorney attempted to halt some firings, while some former FBI officials filed lawsuits against the dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 03:33 IST
In a series of controversial moves, FBI Director Kash Patel has come under fire after the bureau engaged in a bizarre pattern of firing, reinstating, and re-firing multiple agents. These agents were primarily involved in investigations targeting former President Donald Trump and his affiliates.

The FBI Agents Association accused Patel of launching an erratic and arbitrary campaign of retribution. The turmoil began last week when at least two agents connected to Special Counsel Jack Smith's 'Arctic Frost' investigation into Trump's actions regarding the 2020 election were let go.

Further complicating matters, four additional agents, involved in cases related to the January 6 Capitol attack, were terminated, reinstated, and then fired again within a short span. Meanwhile, attorney Jeanine Pirro sought to intervene, trying to reverse some terminations mid-investigation.

