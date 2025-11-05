Aftab Pureval Re-elected as Cincinnati Mayor

Democrat Aftab Pureval has been re-elected as the mayor of Cincinnati, decisively defeating Cory Bowman, a Republican and the half-brother of Vice President J D Vance.

Pureval, who first took office in 2021, maintained his position following a sweeping victory in the all-party municipal primary in May with over 80 percent of the vote. Although the mayor's office is officially nonpartisan, Pureval's Democratic leanings are well known.

Before venturing into politics, Pureval built his career practicing law, a profession that has evidently paved his path to political leadership.

