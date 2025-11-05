EU Leaders Strike Compromise on 2040 Climate Target Amidst Last-Minute Tensions
EU climate ministers reached a tentative deal on a 2040 climate change target after intense negotiations, agreeing to cut emissions by 90% with flexible measures. The compromise aims to avoid going empty-handed to the COP30 summit, sparking varied reactions from EU member countries due to differing economic concerns.
European Union climate ministers, after prolonged discussions, have tentatively agreed on a 2040 climate change goal. The deal proposes a 90% reduction in emissions from 1990 levels, incorporating flexible measures to maintain economic stability. The negotiations aimed to finalize the strategy before the upcoming COP30 summit in Brazil.
Although the agreement has garnered support from a majority, countries like Poland and Hungary expressed opposition, insufficient to block the deal. Denmark, presiding over the EU, remains hopeful about formal approval. The deal allows for carbon credit purchases to meet a portion of the emissions cut, effectively lowering domestic obligations.
The urgency behind the discussions arises from maintaining EU's climate leadership role globally. However, to appease sceptical nations, concessions were made including delaying the launch of an EU carbon market. Amid varied views, the compromise acknowledges the economic strain felt by certain EU members while maintaining a focus on environmental sustainability.
