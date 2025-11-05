Left Menu

EU Leaders Strike Compromise on 2040 Climate Target Amidst Last-Minute Tensions

EU climate ministers reached a tentative deal on a 2040 climate change target after intense negotiations, agreeing to cut emissions by 90% with flexible measures. The compromise aims to avoid going empty-handed to the COP30 summit, sparking varied reactions from EU member countries due to differing economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:25 IST
EU Leaders Strike Compromise on 2040 Climate Target Amidst Last-Minute Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union climate ministers, after prolonged discussions, have tentatively agreed on a 2040 climate change goal. The deal proposes a 90% reduction in emissions from 1990 levels, incorporating flexible measures to maintain economic stability. The negotiations aimed to finalize the strategy before the upcoming COP30 summit in Brazil.

Although the agreement has garnered support from a majority, countries like Poland and Hungary expressed opposition, insufficient to block the deal. Denmark, presiding over the EU, remains hopeful about formal approval. The deal allows for carbon credit purchases to meet a portion of the emissions cut, effectively lowering domestic obligations.

The urgency behind the discussions arises from maintaining EU's climate leadership role globally. However, to appease sceptical nations, concessions were made including delaying the launch of an EU carbon market. Amid varied views, the compromise acknowledges the economic strain felt by certain EU members while maintaining a focus on environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade

Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade

 India
2
Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening

Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening

 India
3
Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer's Fatal Protest Over Land Compensation

Tragedy Strikes: Farmer's Fatal Protest Over Land Compensation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025