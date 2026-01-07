Germany's Climate Struggles: Emissions Reduction Stalls in 2025
Germany's greenhouse gas emissions fell only marginally in 2025, according to Agora Energiewende. The country emitted 640 million tons of carbon dioxide, down 1.5% from the previous year. While meeting national targets, reductions were driven by lower industry output and record solar generation, but transport and buildings lagged.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's greenhouse gas emissions saw a marginal decline of 1.5% in 2025, totalling 640 million tons, reports the energy think tank Agora Energiewende. While Germany met its national emissions targets, the progress was markedly weaker than in 2024.
The fall in emissions was primarily attributed to reduced output in energy-intensive sectors due to weak demand and challenging global market conditions, alongside record-breaking solar power generation. Nevertheless, the gains from the power sector were insufficient to offset the increased emissions from transport and buildings, which rose by 1.4% and 3.2% respectively.
Julia Blaesius, director of Agora Energiewende Germany, emphasized the critical role of wind and solar energies in the country's energy transition, but warned that the power sector alone cannot compensate for slow adoption of climate technologies in transport and construction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuela-U.S. Oil Deal: A Transformative Energy Shift
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking
Goldman Sachs Reigns Supreme in 2025 M&A Market Amidst Political Drama
CEO's Alleged Loan Fraud Unveiled: Waste-to-Energy Project Cast into Doubt
Novyte Triumphs as Best Student Startup of 2025 at Grand Challenge 2025