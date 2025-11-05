Tejashwi Yadav Extends Festive Greetings Amidst Bihar Election Tensions

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the key figure of the Mahagathbandhan in the upcoming Bihar elections, extended warm festive wishes to the public for Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Speaking in Patna, Yadav emphasized the cultural significance of these occasions to the gathered reporters.

Addressing the withdrawal of the Vikassheel Insaan Party's (VIP) candidate Santosh Sahani from the electoral race in Gaura Bauram, Yadav remarked that it was a decision made independently by the party. Sahani's exit has seen him pledging support to the RJD candidate, Mohammad Afzal Ali Khan, further consolidating RJD's position in the region.

RJD MP Manoj Jha expressed that the forthcoming elections could bring significant changes, highlighting the party's focus on fundamental issues. He suggested that the impact of these issues will be evident in the election results. The first phase of voting will occur on November 6 and the second on November 11, with results anticipated on November 14, setting the stage for a major political showdown between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)