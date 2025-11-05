Left Menu

Electoral Dispute and Dramatic Developments: A Day in India's Politics

The top stories at 1:15 PM involve Rahul Gandhi alleging electoral manipulation in Haryana, six fatalities at a train station in Uttar Pradesh, and Air India's relief operation in Mongolia. Other notable incidents include a gunfight in Jammu and political inquiries regarding talks between Trump and Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:30 IST
Electoral Dispute and Dramatic Developments: A Day in India's Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that last year's Haryana elections were manipulated with 25 lakh fake entries in the electoral list, alleging collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP. However, an EC source has refuted these allegations as unfounded.

Tragedy struck Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, where six women were killed by an oncoming train as they attempted to board from the wrong side of the platform. This devastating incident was confirmed by railway officials on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Air India has successfully transported 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar back to Delhi. This relief flight was part of efforts to assist individuals impacted by disruptions in Mongolia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Teams Up with Paradeep Phosphates for Fertilizer Promotion

Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Teams Up with Paradeep Phosphates for Fertilizer...

 India
2
Heritage Foods Honored with Golden Peacock Award for Governance Excellence

Heritage Foods Honored with Golden Peacock Award for Governance Excellence

 India
3
Tottenham Rallies Around Destiny Udogie Amid Gun Threat

Tottenham Rallies Around Destiny Udogie Amid Gun Threat

 United Kingdom
4
Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025