Electoral Dispute and Dramatic Developments: A Day in India's Politics
The top stories at 1:15 PM involve Rahul Gandhi alleging electoral manipulation in Haryana, six fatalities at a train station in Uttar Pradesh, and Air India's relief operation in Mongolia. Other notable incidents include a gunfight in Jammu and political inquiries regarding talks between Trump and Modi.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that last year's Haryana elections were manipulated with 25 lakh fake entries in the electoral list, alleging collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP. However, an EC source has refuted these allegations as unfounded.
Tragedy struck Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, where six women were killed by an oncoming train as they attempted to board from the wrong side of the platform. This devastating incident was confirmed by railway officials on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Air India has successfully transported 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar back to Delhi. This relief flight was part of efforts to assist individuals impacted by disruptions in Mongolia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Train Accident at Chunar Station Claims Six Lives
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives at Chunar Station: CM Yogi Adityanath Responds
Tragic Collision: Chhattisgarh Train Accident Claims 11 Lives
Tragic Collision: Leaders Mourn Loss in Chhattisgarh Train Accident
Death toll in train accident near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh rises to 11: Officials.