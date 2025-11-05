Electoral Dispute and Dramatic Developments: A Day in India's Politics

In a controversial statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that last year's Haryana elections were manipulated with 25 lakh fake entries in the electoral list, alleging collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP. However, an EC source has refuted these allegations as unfounded.

Tragedy struck Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, where six women were killed by an oncoming train as they attempted to board from the wrong side of the platform. This devastating incident was confirmed by railway officials on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Air India has successfully transported 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar back to Delhi. This relief flight was part of efforts to assist individuals impacted by disruptions in Mongolia.

