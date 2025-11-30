Tragic Mishap at Dadar Station: Woman Loses Life in Train Accident

A tragic accident occurred at Mumbai's Dadar station when a 58-year-old woman lost her life after attempting to alight from a moving express train, authorities reported Sunday.

The woman, who had entered the stationary train to use the toilet on November 27, panicked once the train began to move. In an attempt to exit, she lost her balance and fell into the gap between the train and platform 10, officials stated.

Witnesses and local passengers tried to rescue her immediately, rushing her to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. An accidental death case has been registered, as confirmed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)