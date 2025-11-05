Indian-Origin Mayor Aftab Pureval Secures Second Term in Cincinnati

Aftab Pureval, the Indian-origin mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, triumphantly won a second term in office, local media reported. This victory came after he defeated Republican challenger Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance.

Pureval's triumph not only cements Democratic control over Cincinnati's local government but also bolsters his rising profile within Ohio politics. The 43-year-old former special assistant US attorney first clinched the mayoral position in 2021, securing nearly 66% of the vote. His victory is seen as a significant achievement given his diverse heritage; his Tibetan mother escaped Communist Chinese rule, finding refuge in Southern India, while his father is of Punjabi descent.

Pureval entered politics in 2015, aspiring for the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts position. Dominating the May open primary with over 80% of the vote, he easily outpaced Bowman, who had never held public office. Despite Vice President JD Vance remaining largely on the sidelines during Bowman's campaign, he endorsed his half-brother on social media, urging voters to support him in the pivotal race.

(With inputs from agencies.)