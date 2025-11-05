Left Menu

Indian-Origin Mayor Aftab Pureval Secures Second Term in Cincinnati

Aftab Pureval, the Indian-origin mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, triumphantly wins a second term, defeating Republican rival Cory Bowman. Pureval's victory solidifies Democratic control in Cincinnati and enhances his political influence. Pureval, having claimed the mayor's office initially in 2021, enjoys a strong political following in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:57 IST
Indian-Origin Mayor Aftab Pureval Secures Second Term in Cincinnati

Aftab Pureval, the Indian-origin mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, triumphantly won a second term in office, local media reported. This victory came after he defeated Republican challenger Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance.

Pureval's triumph not only cements Democratic control over Cincinnati's local government but also bolsters his rising profile within Ohio politics. The 43-year-old former special assistant US attorney first clinched the mayoral position in 2021, securing nearly 66% of the vote. His victory is seen as a significant achievement given his diverse heritage; his Tibetan mother escaped Communist Chinese rule, finding refuge in Southern India, while his father is of Punjabi descent.

Pureval entered politics in 2015, aspiring for the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts position. Dominating the May open primary with over 80% of the vote, he easily outpaced Bowman, who had never held public office. Despite Vice President JD Vance remaining largely on the sidelines during Bowman's campaign, he endorsed his half-brother on social media, urging voters to support him in the pivotal race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Teams Up with Paradeep Phosphates for Fertilizer Promotion

Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Teams Up with Paradeep Phosphates for Fertilizer...

 India
2
Heritage Foods Honored with Golden Peacock Award for Governance Excellence

Heritage Foods Honored with Golden Peacock Award for Governance Excellence

 India
3
Tottenham Rallies Around Destiny Udogie Amid Gun Threat

Tottenham Rallies Around Destiny Udogie Amid Gun Threat

 United Kingdom
4
Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025