Karnataka's Sugarcane Struggle: Farmers Demand Fair Price

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai urges Karnataka's Chief Minister to ensure Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane farmers. Protests persist for price hike, with demands for both government and sugar factories to contribute. Bommai accuses ministers of vested interests and emphasizes BJP's support for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:02 IST
Basavaraj Bommai
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader in Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, has intensified his call for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure that sugarcane farmers receive Rs 3,500 per tonne, a demand central to ongoing farmer protests.

Bommai suggests sugar factories pay Rs 3,300 per tonne, with the state covering Rs 200. Alleging ministerial conflicts of interest in the sugar industry, Bommai stresses the need for direct government intervention.

The protests, driven by growers in north Karnataka, gain momentum, drawing varied support, and spotlighting the critical need for fair pricing to sustain farmers' livelihoods.

