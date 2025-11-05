French Citizens Released Under 'Islamic Clemency'
Two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, have been released in Iran after over three years of detention for spying. This release, attributed to 'Islamic clemency,' was confirmed by Iran's Foreign Minister. Currently, they are at the French embassy in Iran.
In a move described as 'Islamic clemency,' two French citizens have been released from detention in Iran, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The announcement was made on Wednesday through state media.
French President Emmanuel Macron echoed the news on Tuesday, revealing the released individuals are Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris. They had been held in Iran for more than three years on charges of espionage.
The foreign minister stated that the pair are presently safe at the French embassy in Iran. He also mentioned that an Iranian woman, released by France earlier this year, is residing at the Iranian embassy in France.
