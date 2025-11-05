Olympic Gold Medallist Enters Hong Kong Political Arena

In a surprising move, Olympic gold medallist Vivian Kong has announced her candidacy for Hong Kong's Legislative Council elections, set for December 7. Kong's entrance aligns with China's strategy to legitimize the city's legislature with fresh faces, despite retaining control over candidate vetting processes.

Beijing loyalists currently dominate Legco, but China's state media insists on the need for more political competition among its allies. While Kong has successfully submitted her nomination, potential candidates will undergo strict scrutiny for 'patriotism' by the Candidate Eligibility Review Committee ahead of the close of nominations on November 6.

This election is the second since the overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system, which followed the 2019 pro-democracy protests and introduction of the national security law. Critics argue that candidates like Kong, despite her star appeal, remain limited by Beijing's stronghold on the political landscape.