Mysterious Murder: Delhi Jal Board Employee Found Dead in Rohini Flat

A chilling discovery unfolded in Delhi's Begumpur area as Suresh Kumar Rathi, a 59-year-old employee of the Delhi Jal Board, was found dead in a flat with a fatal stab wound to his neck. The police confirmed the gruesome details on Monday afternoon.

The tragedy came to light when Rathi's son, Ankur, reported him missing after two days without contact. Upon inspecting the flat with his keys, Ankur found his father in the bathroom, dead in a pool of blood.

Authorities swiftly responded with a detailed investigation led by the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory. The case is now registered under section 103(1) of BNS at the Begumpur Police Station in the Rohini district. Rathi's daughter, Major Jyoti Rathi, expressed her distress, questioning safety even as she serves the nation.