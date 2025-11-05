Bihar's Jungle Raj Legacy: Anurag Thakur Takes On Tejashwi Yadav

BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a fierce critique of Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, accusing the RJD of attempting to erase memories of Lalu Prasad's 'jungle raj' by omitting his images from party posters. Thakur voiced his opinions while addressing a youth congregation in Bihar's Rajnagar assembly segment.

According to Thakur, the removal of Lalu's images is a misleading tactic by Tejashwi Yadav to obscure past governance failures under the 'jungle raj' regime characterized by corruption, kidnapping, and illegal activities. He warned that the Congress and RJD aim to bring this era back to Bihar.

Thakur further alleged that Tejashwi Yadav's family, under the guise of promoting welfare, defrauded the poor and backward classes, leading to the destruction of three generations and pushing Bihar's development back by a century. He criticized the absence of any apology or repentance for such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)