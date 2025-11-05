Bihar's Jungle Raj Legacy: Anurag Thakur Takes On Tejashwi Yadav
BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized Tejashwi Yadav for omitting Lalu Prasad's images to erase memories of 'jungle raj.' Thakur accused the RJD and Congress of reviving corruption in Bihar and defrauding the poor. He alleged the RJD harmed Bihar's progress and misled people under Lalu Prasad’s leadership.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a fierce critique of Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, accusing the RJD of attempting to erase memories of Lalu Prasad's 'jungle raj' by omitting his images from party posters. Thakur voiced his opinions while addressing a youth congregation in Bihar's Rajnagar assembly segment.
According to Thakur, the removal of Lalu's images is a misleading tactic by Tejashwi Yadav to obscure past governance failures under the 'jungle raj' regime characterized by corruption, kidnapping, and illegal activities. He warned that the Congress and RJD aim to bring this era back to Bihar.
Thakur further alleged that Tejashwi Yadav's family, under the guise of promoting welfare, defrauded the poor and backward classes, leading to the destruction of three generations and pushing Bihar's development back by a century. He criticized the absence of any apology or repentance for such actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anurag Thakur
- Tejashwi Yadav
- jungle raj
- Bihar
- RJD
- corruption
- Lalu Prasad
- politics
- election
- India
ALSO READ
Bihar Assembly Drama: Lalan Kumar Switches from BJP to RJD Amid Intensifying Polls
Yogi Adityanath Targets RJD Over Fodder Scam at Bihar Rally
RJD leaders used to threaten people, never worked for Bihar's development, alleges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Banka poll rally.
PM more concerned about absence of Tejashwi's photo from Cong poster than controlling crime, corruption: Priyanka in Bihar's West Champaran.
We talk about development, RJD tells people about 'katta', claims Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Jamai rally in Bihar.