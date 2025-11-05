Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Systematic 'Vote Chori' Ahead of Bihar Polls

Rahul Gandhi claims a systematic 'vote chori' method by PM Modi and the Election Commission threatens Indian democracy, specifically targeting the Bihar assembly elections. Gandhi urges Gen Z in Bihar to vote and calls for a government representing all caste and community voices. Election integrity concerns continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged a systematic method of 'vote chori,' developed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission, to undermine Indian democracy. He claims this tactic is intended to influence the outcome of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Gandhi emphasizes that this so-called 'vote chori' is an attack on the principles laid down by B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. He insists that it's crucial for Bihar voters, especially the Gen Z demographic, to vote in large numbers to counteract these alleged manipulations.

At a press conference, reinforced by a video appeal, Gandhi points to previous elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, asserting a repetitive pattern of electoral tampering. He urges the public to fight this threat to democracy, while an Election Commission official dismissed the claims as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

