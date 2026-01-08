PM Modi to interact with young leaders at VBYLD 2026 on Jan 12

In a significant effort towards amplifying youth participation in India's development journey, the Department of Youth Affairs, under the leadership of Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, is organising the second edition of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue (VBYLD 2026) from January 9-12 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The programme aims to provide a dynamic national platform for young leaders to present innovative ideas and solutions for achieving Viksit Bharat@2047, said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The event will facilitate meaningful engagement between youth, policymakers, and national and global icons, enabling young leaders to actively contribute to shaping the nation's future. As the government aims to provide a platform to the young leaders aged between fifteen to twenty-nine so that they can translate their ideas for Viksit Bharat into action. The whole dialogue is being conducted through a structured four-staged process.

The first stage, the Digital Quiz (September-October 2025), hosted on the MY Bharat and MyGov platforms, witnessed participation from more than 50.42 lakh youth from all States and Union Territories, the ministry said. The participants will engage in thematic presentations and competitions focusing on 10 identified themes which are, Fit Bharat, Hit Bharat; Making India the Start-Up Capital of the World; Youth in Democracy and Government for Viksit Bharat; Women-Led Development: The Key to Viksit Bharat; Bharat's Soft Power: Cultural Diplomacy and Global Influence; Innovation with Tradition: Building a Modern Bharat; Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Make in India, Make for the World; Enhancing Productivity through Smart and Sustainable Agriculture; Building a Sustainable and Green Viksit Bharat and Building a Future-Ready Workforce for Viksit Bharat.

The Essay-Challenge, which was conducted from October to November 2025, received over two lakh submissions. The third stage, the State-level Vision Deck (PPT) Challenge (November-December 2025), further shortlisted participants based on their leadership qualities, clarity of vision, and collaborative abilities.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports also added that the Challenge Track will culminate in the National Championship during VBYLD 2026, where 1,500 shortlisted young leaders will present their ideas at the grand finale to be held in New Delhi from 9-12 January 2026. On January 9, the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue 2026 will commence with an Orientation Session, setting the tone and direction for the ensuing three days of deliberations, engagement, and collaboration. On January 10, VBYLD 2026 will commence with a Plenary Session, to be graced by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, and Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.Later on January 11, the ISRO astronauts in an open fireside chat with MY Bharat volunteers, inspiring young minds through their journeys in science, innovation, and national service, and highlighting the role of space technology in building a Viksit Bharat. The final day,which is observed as National Youth Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, will mark the defining culmination of the Dialogue. The day will witness the participation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the national significance of the platform and the Government's commitment to youth-led nation-building.

The Prime Minister will interact with the young participants, giving them the opportunity to present their ideas for nation-building directly to the top leadership of the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)