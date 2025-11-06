NDA Eyes Victory in Bihar: Enthusiasm and Voter Faith Highlight Assembly Elections

The Bihar Assembly elections continue to stir enthusiasm among voters as they head to the polls in the first phase. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, expressed strong confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would triumph, as citizens vote for development and to discard 'jungle raj'. Speaking to ANI, Rai emphasized the significance of this democratic festival, urging people to exercise their voting rights.

Rai, also a Member of Parliament representing Ujiarpur, cast his vote in Hajipur, Vaishali District. Highlighting Bihar's historical role in democracy, he encouraged active participation in the election process. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this sentiment, noting the vibrant voter turnout indicative of a favorable outcome for the NDA.

Modi is set to continue his election campaign, delivering speeches at public meetings in Forbesganj and Bhagalpur, as the first phase witnesses substantial voter engagement across 121 constituencies. With security as a priority, polling times vary, while thousands of new and young electors contribute to the dynamic electoral landscape. As the NDA plans its electoral strategy, all eyes are tuned to the developing results.

(With inputs from agencies.)