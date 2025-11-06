Left Menu

NDA Eyes Victory in Bihar: Enthusiasm and Voter Faith Highlight Assembly Elections

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Prime Minister Modi express optimism about the National Democratic Alliance's potential victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. As voters turn out to reject 'jungle raj' and foster development, initial polling shows a vibrant atmosphere, underscoring the democratic spirit in Bihar's electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:52 IST
NDA Eyes Victory in Bihar: Enthusiasm and Voter Faith Highlight Assembly Elections
BJP leader and Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Assembly elections continue to stir enthusiasm among voters as they head to the polls in the first phase. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, expressed strong confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would triumph, as citizens vote for development and to discard 'jungle raj'. Speaking to ANI, Rai emphasized the significance of this democratic festival, urging people to exercise their voting rights.

Rai, also a Member of Parliament representing Ujiarpur, cast his vote in Hajipur, Vaishali District. Highlighting Bihar's historical role in democracy, he encouraged active participation in the election process. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this sentiment, noting the vibrant voter turnout indicative of a favorable outcome for the NDA.

Modi is set to continue his election campaign, delivering speeches at public meetings in Forbesganj and Bhagalpur, as the first phase witnesses substantial voter engagement across 121 constituencies. With security as a priority, polling times vary, while thousands of new and young electors contribute to the dynamic electoral landscape. As the NDA plans its electoral strategy, all eyes are tuned to the developing results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

 Global
2
BJP MP Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar Elections

BJP MP Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar El...

 India
3
Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

 India
4
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025