Bihar Elections 2025: Early Voter Turnout and Leaders' Rallying Calls

BJP leader Pawan Singh encourages Bihar citizens to vote for development in the ongoing assembly elections, as initial reports show varied voter turnout across the state. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary affirms confidence in NDA's victory and praises Nitish Kumar's tenure while urging continuation of development efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:55 IST
BJP leader Pawan Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Powerstar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pawan Singh on Thursday called on Bihar's electorate to participate actively in the assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of voting for development. Singh, after casting his vote, remarked, "I have voted for development, and I urge the people of Bihar to cast their vote for the same cause."

The Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 13.13 percent as of 9 a.m. in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Among all districts, Saharsa recorded the highest turnout of 15.27 percent, while Lakhisarai lagged with only 7.00 percent turnout.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary voted in Tarapur, asserting that the infrastructure improvements under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should persist, and expressed his belief in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining power with a strong majority. The first phase, covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts, began at 7:00 a.m. and includes 3.75 crore electors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

