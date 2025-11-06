Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Crucial Rally for NDA in Bihar Elections

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will campaign in Bihar for NDA candidates, covering key districts like Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Gaya. His visit coincides with the first voting phase of Bihar's assembly elections amid tight security. Prominent opposition leaders are contesting in this crucial election.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to embark on a significant campaign trail in Bihar, supporting NDA candidates in the ongoing assembly elections. The official itinerary reveals planned stops in the influential districts of Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Gaya, where he will address multiple rallies.

Mr. Yadav's agenda involves a series of public addresses in strategic constituencies, starting with a rally in Darbhanga. He will then proceed to Bisfi in Madhubani, followed by Wazirganj in Gaya for another meeting and a roadshow. His tour will culminate in a rally at Bodh Gaya before heading back to Bhopal.

The elections, divided into two phases, see voting for the initial 121 of 243 constituencies today. The first phase introduces 10.72 lakh new voters and weighs heavily on the political scales, influencing outcomes for high-profile candidates like RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. In 2020, NDA secured a majority with 125 seats in the three-phase election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

