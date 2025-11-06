Bihar Elections 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Phase One's Dynamics

The Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, joined by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Josh, is overseeing the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. Monitoring is being conducted from Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, scrutinizing the thousands of active polling booths across the state amid high voter activity.

As of 9 AM, a voter turnout of 13.1% was recorded across 121 constituencies. This first phase of elections, out of two, involves 45,341 polling stations, including those managed by women and persons with disabilities, with live streaming occurring from over 45,000 locations. The subsequent election phase is scheduled for November 6.

The electoral process began promptly at 7 AM, preceded by test voting. To ensure smooth proceedings, the Election Commission has deployed a significant number of observers. The elections involved 1,192 male and 122 female candidates. Besides, prominent figures, including Deputy Chief Ministers, have already cast their votes. Voting periods vary, closing by 6 PM, with some areas concluding by 5 PM due to security protocols.

