Firecracker Politics: Fadnavis Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Claims

Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis dismisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'hydrogen bomb' claims about 'vote theft' as mere 'firecracker' politics. Alleged fake electoral rolls in Haryana supposedly aided BJP's victory. Uddhav Thackeray's tours are linked to upcoming elections, as relief funds reach affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:20 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's dramatic claims of 'vote theft,' describing his 'hydrogen bomb' as more of a 'small firecracker'.

Gandhi, during a Delhi press conference, accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP in the Haryana polls, presenting so-called evidence of fake electoral roll entries. However, Fadnavis suggested Gandhi's assertions merely mirror efforts from international forces aiming to undermine India's democratic fabric.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister addressed Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's recent farmer-focused tours, insinuating they are political maneuvers ahead of local elections. Fadnavis assured that state-administered relief funds continue to support farmers affected by recent deluges, undermining Thackeray's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

