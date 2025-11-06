Left Menu

Masoud Barzani: From Mountain Fighter to Kurdish Political Power Broker

Masoud Barzani, a prominent figure in Kurdish politics, continues to influence the landscape as Iraq prepares for its November 11 elections. Despite stepping down from formal office, Barzani's Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is rallying for strong voter turnout. His legacy is pivotal in Kurdish autonomy and tense Erbil-Baghdad relations.

Masoud Barzani, the veteran Kurdish leader, remains a pivotal figure in Kurdish politics ahead of Iraq's November 11 elections. Despite not holding an official position, his influence persists, urging the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to secure a robust turnout to protect Kurdish interests in ongoing negotiations with Baghdad.

Years of rebellion and strategic negotiations have defined Barzani's political journey, marked by the complex relations with successive Iraqi governments. In his late 70s, Barzani is a figure of eminence whose past actions continue to impact the current political atmosphere, especially with his legacy looming over the parliamentary race in Baghdad.

The Kurdish political landscape is at a crossroads. A strong KDP performance in the elections would empower Barzani's faction in dealing with the central government over oil revenues and budget rights. Conversely, a weaker showing could bolster rival Kurdish factions and strengthen Baghdad's negotiating position, exacerbating existing tensions.

